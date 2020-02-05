TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRKR. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

MRKR opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

