Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Market Perform

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 186.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,055.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

