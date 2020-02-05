Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 95,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 129,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $325.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.90 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

