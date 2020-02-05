Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ferro Call Options (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,287% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

FOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE FOE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 30.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,963 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 757,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 386.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.7% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 524,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

