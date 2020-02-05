Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.17 ($2.00).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

