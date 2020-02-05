UBS Group Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $227.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $196.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $226.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.65. AON has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in AON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in AON by 4.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.