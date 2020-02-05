UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

