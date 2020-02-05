United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $146.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $149.33 and last traded at $147.53, 1,547,972 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,202,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.52.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 711.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,288 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

