United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,217,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $117.88 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.27.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

