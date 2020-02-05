ValuEngine Downgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Sell

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.05 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

