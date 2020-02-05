ValuEngine Upgrades Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.