Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 160,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.