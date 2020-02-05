Verisign (VRSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.39. Verisign has a 1-year low of $170.10 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.98.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

