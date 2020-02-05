Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Trading 5% Higher

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.77, 369,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 250,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 18.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

