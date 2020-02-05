Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Bank Hapoalim BM’s 9th Largest Position

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

