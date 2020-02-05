Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

