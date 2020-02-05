W W Grainger Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.82.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $308.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.41. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $53,487,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

