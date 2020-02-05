Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $255.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

