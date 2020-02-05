Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

WCN opened at C$131.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$107.16 and a 52 week high of C$132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.60.

In other news, Senior Officer David G. Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$111,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,903,315.10.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

