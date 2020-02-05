Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSBF. Sandler O’Neill raised Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $17.52 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

