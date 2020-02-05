Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider James R. Miller Sells 1,601 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $160,340.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.