Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) CEO John R. Ciulla Acquires 2,300 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

