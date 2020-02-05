Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of BHVN opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

