WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) versus POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Critical Review

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WEIR GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. POLYMETAL INTL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WEIR GRP PLC/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. POLYMETAL INTL/S pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WEIR GRP PLC/S and POLYMETAL INTL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEIR GRP PLC/S 0 4 0 0 2.00 POLYMETAL INTL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares WEIR GRP PLC/S and POLYMETAL INTL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEIR GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A POLYMETAL INTL/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of WEIR GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WEIR GRP PLC/S has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLYMETAL INTL/S has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEIR GRP PLC/S and POLYMETAL INTL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEIR GRP PLC/S $3.27 billion 1.33 $24.03 million $0.63 14.26 POLYMETAL INTL/S $1.88 billion 4.02 $354.00 million $0.79 20.38

POLYMETAL INTL/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEIR GRP PLC/S. WEIR GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLYMETAL INTL/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

POLYMETAL INTL/S beats WEIR GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The Oil & Gas segment offers products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, and related industries. The company offers its products under the Allen Steam Turbines, Aspir, Atwood & Morrill, AutoTork, Batley Valve, BDK, Begemann, Blakeborough, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, FusionCast, Gabbioneta, GEHO, Gemex, Hazleton, Hopkinsons, Hydrau-Flo, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Mathena, Multiflo, Novatech, Roto-Jet, Sarasin-RSBD, Seaboard, SEBIM, SPM, Stampede, Synertrex, Tricentric, Trio, Vulco, Warman, WEMCO, and WSP brand names. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl project located in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

