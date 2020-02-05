Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray Sells 4,387 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Charles Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77.

Western Digital stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

