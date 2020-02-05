Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $218.57 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $219.13. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.