Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) President R Jarrett Lilien Buys 23,529 Shares of Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) President R Jarrett Lilien bought 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41.

Shares of WETF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

