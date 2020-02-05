Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YEXT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of Yext stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,269.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $483,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,950. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 309,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.