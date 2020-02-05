Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.39.

Shares of YUM opened at $106.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

