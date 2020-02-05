Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post $6.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $26.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $26.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $463,811.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,017 shares of company stock worth $13,152,952. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

