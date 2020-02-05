Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masco.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 110,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 290,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 290,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

