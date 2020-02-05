Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Hold

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

BMCH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $29.09 on Monday. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 514.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

