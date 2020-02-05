Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Hold

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

