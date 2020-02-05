Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $409.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 603.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

