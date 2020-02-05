Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Hold

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DXPE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

DXPE stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $602.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.63. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.44 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

