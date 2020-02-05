Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Buy

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BC. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 782.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after buying an additional 75,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $3,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

