Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to “Hold”

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.