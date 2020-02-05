Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) to “Buy”

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $19.00 on Monday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $87,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 132.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the third quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantil Bank (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.