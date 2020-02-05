Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to “Buy”

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.