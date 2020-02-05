Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Up 5.2%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $48.98, approximately 1,611,956 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,136,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $449,618.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

