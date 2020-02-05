Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.01, approximately 496,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 495,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.



