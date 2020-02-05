Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

ZYME opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 327.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

