-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 in the last 90 days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAND opened at $70.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $90.63.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.