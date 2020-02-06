$0.45 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 257,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 842,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 757,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.57, a P/E/G ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

