$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Donaldson also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $115,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

