1,000 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,967,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 426,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSS stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

