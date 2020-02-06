2,526 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

