893 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.