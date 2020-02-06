Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $212.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.32. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

