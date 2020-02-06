Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $365.55 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

